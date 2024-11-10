An ‘Insight’ into SM Sultan’s legacy

Looking over another jam-packed fair at Aloki is its second floor. Behind the glass doors of the exhibition space, a man is staring intently at a wall displaying three pieces of art. He looks for the artist; and upon finding her, he expresses how deeply moved he was by a particular piece titled, 'The Face of Wisdom.'

The wall itself seemed to make a statement. It displayed a portrait-like painting of SM Sultan and two art pieces that used elements of the artist's style. The three pieces together in harmony felt like a comprehensive and worthy tribute to the prolific artist.

These pieces were part of a group art exhibition titled, 'Insight' at SHALA Neighbourhood Art Space. The exhibition came together through the efforts of Tanmatra Artist Group, displaying the works of 20 renowned artists, with each piece being an ode to the famous SM Sultan.

Tanmatra Artist Group curated this exhibition to celebrate the birth centenary of SM Sultan, as well as to help the new generation learn more about the prolific artist.

SM Sultan (1923-1994) is a renowned artist who has permanently left his mark in history. His distinctive style comes through with colours that always seem close to nature and the muscular subjects.

"He would actually make a lot of colours from nature, which is why you'll see that his colours are always true to nature," commented Ziaul Hoque Raju, an artist, filmmaker, and curator of the event.

He continues, "The fact that his lively paintings told stories that are connected to real life is evident in every moment of his paintings as well."

Sultan's paintings have always featured heavily anatomical aspects in his subjects. Raju also went on to explain that the reason why SM Sultan's characters are always muscular is because the artist always wanted to convey that the work these characters are doing requires a lot of energy.

When the visitor gave his compliments to artist Aroni Chatterjee regarding her piece, 'The Face of Wisdom', she insisted on listening to his explanation of the piece. Having heard the meaning behind the art piece prior to this conversation, it was quite eye-opening to hear his perception.

To him, it looked like someone trying their best to escape and achieve freedom. While the intention behind the piece was different, the artist replies that she is moved by his explanation.

Encounters like this are part of the reason why art has always had an irreplaceable space in Dhaka. It encompassed the invisible relationship an artist will always have with their viewers.

Aside from the portraits of SM Sultan, each piece replicated parts of SM Sultan's signature style, but still remained inherently personal to the respective artists. Even Sreshtha Saha's sculpture, 'Rhythm of Nature' had a touch of nature with each layer, such as the impression of leaves.

The piece, 'Kathar putul (Artist SM Sultan)' by Sabia Nasrin was one of the first pieces that drew me in. The piece contrasts two art styles. The background portrays SM Sultan in the midst of painting, with free-moving brushstrokes bringing his image together. But at the front, five wooden dolls look up at the artist in awe.

'Insight' is the first exhibition organised by Tanmatra Artist Group which began on 8 November. The exhibition is open for all from 12 PM to 9 PM until 12 November.

TBS Picks (A selection of artworks with comments from the curator)

Venus by Ziaul Hoque Raju

Medium: Mixed Media on canvas

Photo: Collected

In this piece, I depicted a woman without typical features like eyes or a nose—only her lips and a hint of form are visible on her face. My intention was to create a woman with a quiet gaze, inviting each viewer to envision her appearance in their own unique way. Through this, everyone who sees the painting becomes a part of it.

Arts & Artist by Anik Chanda

Medium: Acrylic on canvas paper

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The painting is a portrait of SM Sultan but if you look closely, the background consists of different characters of SM Sultan's own paintings. You can see the muscular human figures, houses and the cows, all in the form of a watermark.

The Face of Wisdom by Aroni Chatterjee

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The painting is divided into two light and dark segments. The portion with light colours shows symbols of freedom and wisdom such as the flying bird and the sun, filling the upper half of the canvas with light. The dark layer is seen to gradually move towards the light. The brush strokes are quite raw and quick, conveying a sense of freedom through her style.

Kathar Putul (Artist SM Sultan) by Sabia Nasrin

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The artist sets a parallel journey between the time of SM Sultan and modern times. The wooden dolls bring a touch of culture and tradition to the painting. The dolls are full of life, the eyes are wide open and its details show how awe-struck they are.