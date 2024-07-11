'Inside Out 2' becomes Pixar's highest-grossing film of all time

Inside Out 2" has officially become Pixar's highest-grossing movie of all time, reports Good Morning America.

The hugely popular animated film, which personifies emotions as characters, has now earned $1,251,434,061 at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, reflecting studio reports.

This impressive figure not only makes it Pixar's top-grossing film but also places it as the 23rd highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, joining the ranks of major titles like "Avatar" (2009), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), and "Titanic" (1997).

In achieving Pixar's top spot, "Inside Out 2" surpassed "Incredibles 2," now ranked 24th, which has grossed $1,242,805,359 since its 2018 release.

The original "Inside Out," released in 2015, still holds a place on the highest-grossing movies worldwide list at No. 88, with a total gross of $850,309,035, according to The Numbers.

"Inside Out 2" also leads the 2024 worldwide box office chart, significantly ahead of "Dune: Part Two," which has grossed $710,865,636.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, "Inside Out 2" continues the story from the 2015 film. Riley (Kensington Tallman), now 13 and entering her teenage years, navigates life with a vibrant array of emotions in her mind, including Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Tony Hale), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Anger (Lewis Black), all returning from the first film.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone," reads a synopsis of the film.

