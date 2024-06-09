Inside Boiyer Jahaj’s literary treasure trove

At the centre of the exhibition of 'Paradise and Papers: Let There Be Books,' was a small round table with Bangladesh's old coffee-table magazines and several rare books. Visitors gathering around the table flipped through historical Bengali literature such as Buddhadev Bose's Kobita magazine, Konthoswar, edited by a young Abdullah Abu Sayeed, 'Dewan Gazir Kissa', Praxis Journal and more.

Rare books and special editions have always held an allure for book enthusiasts and collectors. Many readers often find themselves wandering aimlessly through the aisles of old bookshops, such as those in Nilkhet, their eyes scanning for that one extraordinary find.

The exhibition was held at the Art Gallery of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro for two days starting on 7 June. It successfully attracted a significant crowd eager to explore the diverse collections; to see and touch the treasures.

Boiyer Jahaj, a prominent online platform for book enthusiasts, hosted this unique exhibition showcasing a variety of rare and special edition books. Sagor Kanti Deb, founder and CEO of Boiyer Jahaj, had a busy time sharing the stories behind his collections and engaging with both visitors and the media.

"While such items are regularly traded in Western countries, they remain relatively unknown in Bangladesh. "Boiyer Jahaj aims to introduce this niche market to Bangladeshi book lovers through this exhibition," said Sagor.

He continued, "Boiyer Jahaj has created a community comprising artists, writers, readers and collectors from across the country. We want to bring this diverse group of book lovers together and surprise them with our rare collections."

"Books are more than just textual material; they are valuable collectables. The covers, fonts, designs, even the ads on the old magazines tell unique stories of a certain time," said Humayun Azam Rewaz, one of the organisers.

Unique printings, special bindings, collector's editions, and author signatures all contribute to a book's distinct character.

One of the most eye-catching items was an illustrated edition of 'One Thousand and One Nights,' notable for its large size, blue and golden cover, and weight of 4.5 kg.

Among the works of Danish illustrator Kay Rasmus Nielsen, 'One Thousand and One Nights' is one known by all. Created around 1919, these illustrations showcase Nielsen's unique approach, blending the Arabian style with deep blues, golds, and dark reds.

The 1919 collection, consisting of 21 illustrations, was stored in a wooden box and remained with Nielsen until his death. It wasn't until a few years after his passing in 1957 that these works were discovered at his home. However, it took another 60 years before significant action was taken to bring these illustrations to the public.

The exhibition also showcased the literature of Japan, France, England and more.

Visitors arrived in groups to explore the extensive collection of these special books. They also spent time examining collectable masks from different continents, bronze replica sculptures, unique chess boards, paintings and more.

"This is truly impressive. It's wonderful to see such collections and I feel fortunate to experience them," said an excited visitor, Tanim Sheikh.

In addition to viewing these treasures, there were opportunities for limited purchases of collectables. A corner of the exhibition was dedicated to fridge magnets, cards, stickers, tote bags, and other small souvenirs sourced from Europe for buyers.

The exhibition is only for two days, but collectors can purchase the exhibits from their Facebook page.

For the past decade, Boiyer Jahaj has been sourcing aesthetically pleasing books and related collectables from Europe at affordable prices and delivering them to readers and collectors in Bangladesh. Their collection has garnered significant popularity, including five publications of their own.

TBS Picks

One Thousand and One Nights

Kay Rasmus Nielsen was a Danish illustrator known for his 1919 illustrations of Arabian Nights. These 21 works, coloured in rich blues, golds and reds, were stored in a wooden box and discovered after his death. 60 years later, Noël Daniel and Taschen published them in a limited edition book. The 42 x 42 cm book includes the illustrations in separate envelopes, a 144-page booklet in three languages, and weighs 4.5 kg. Initially priced at 250 euros, its market value has since increased significantly.

Original Papyrus

This exhibit showcases an original piece of ancient Egyptian papyrus, a medium that was extensively used for writing and painting. The papyrus on display features intricate hieroglyphic inscriptions and illustrations depicting scenes from daily life, religious rituals or mythological stories. The artistry and detail captured in this piece offer a window into the rich cultural and spiritual life of ancient Egypt.

Ramayana by Valmmiki

The 'Ramayana of Valmiki' illustrated with Indian miniatures from the 19th century, is a significant work that beautifully blends literature and visual art. This particular edition features 660 thumbnails and includes seven full cloth-bound volumes along with an accompanying booklet, all housed in an illustrated box. The dimensions of the complete set are 29 × 27 cm.

Pop up books

A few collections of pop-up books were an interesting addition for the young visitors. Recently, these books have gained popularity in the country as they combine storytelling with three-dimensional artwork. These books are designed to engage readers with intricate paper engineering, creating scenes that spring to life as the pages are turned. The exhibition showcased pop-up books featuring storybooks, scientific concepts and geographical landscapes.

