Influencer Jay Shetty caught in his lies

Jay Shetty, author of 'Think Like a Monk', famous influencer, and life coach has been accused of fabricating his qualifications, background and plagiarising content in an investigative report by The Guardian.

The Guardian reports, contrary to spending time in a Hindu temple, "He spent a lot of his three years as a monk making viral YouTube videos on the streets of London."

An individual who was a monk in London at the same time as the author also shared with The Guardian, "I saw him in sweatpants more than I saw him in robes," said a former Iskcon devotee who was a monk in London at the same time as Shetty.

A previous accusation in 2019 of the life coach plagiarising content came in focus again, which had led to Shetty removing over 100 posts.

