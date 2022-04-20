Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth Malhotra joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Sidharth Malhotra is finally joining the likes of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar as he enters Rohit Shetty's cop universe with his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force.

Both Sidharth and Rohit are making their OTT debut with the series that will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth released the Indian Amazon Original series teaser on Wednesday.

The teaser opens with Rohit gearing up for the filming of the show. Police cars are lined up for action, the props are ready and so are the cameras and the crew members. After Rohit enters the frame in a police van and also fires some shots, Sidharth Malhotra walks on the set in a police uniform with "Jai Hind" echoing in the background. Several SWAT commandos are seen following him as a blast is seen place on the set.

Sharing the teaser, Sidharth wrote on Instagram, "When #RohitShetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @RSPicturez @PrimeVideoIN #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming."

Milap Zaveri reacted to the teaser, "The police is here, you are looking in the form in uniform." A fan said, "This looks soooo good! Can't wait for it now." Many fans praised Sidharth's entry in the teaser and commented, "The walk, oh yes." A comment also read, "The way he walks."

Talking about the project, Rohit said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Amazon Prime Video added, ​"We are excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty on his first ever digital venture with a story that salutes the selfless service and unwavering commitment of our police forces. We are certain that this series will further intensify the action-packed cop-verse that Rohit has built over years. We are delighted to welcome actor Sidharth Malhotra into the Amazon Prime Video family as we embark on our journey of creating this action extravaganza. We are confident that Indian Police Force will provide an immersive and an exhilarating experience to our audiences worldwide!"