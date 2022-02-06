India observes 2-day national mourning in Lata Mangeshkar's memory, Tricolour at half-mast

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:11 pm

Related News

India observes 2-day national mourning in Lata Mangeshkar's memory, Tricolour at half-mast

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12am at Breach Candy hospital where she was treated for coronavirus disease

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:11 pm
Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected
Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected

Two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died on Sunday morning due to post-Covid complications, according to people familiar with the matter. As a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna, the National Flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12am at Breach Candy hospital where she was treated for coronavirus disease.

"She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated but due to post-Covid complications she passed away," said N Santhanam, chief executive officer of Breach Candy Hospital.

Mangeshkar's family has planned is to take her mortal remains to Prabhu Kunj, her residence, for two hours and from there to Shivaji Park for public Darshan before cremation. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital said in a statement that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post Covid-19," he said.

The news of Lata Mangeshkar's death has triggered a national outpouring of grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over her death, saying the legendary singer has left "a void in our nation that cannot be filled".

"The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar will be performed with full state honours. Thackeray said that Lata Mangeshkar's voice, which has spread across the world, is immortal, and, through it, she will continue to remain amongst us.

Top News

lata mangeshkar / Singer / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

1h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

56m | Panorama
5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

23h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

15h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

18h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

18h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia