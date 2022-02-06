India observes 2-day national mourning in Lata Mangeshkar's memory, Tricolour at half-mast

Two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died on Sunday morning due to post-Covid complications, according to people familiar with the matter. As a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna, the National Flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12am at Breach Candy hospital where she was treated for coronavirus disease.

"She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated but due to post-Covid complications she passed away," said N Santhanam, chief executive officer of Breach Candy Hospital.

Mangeshkar's family has planned is to take her mortal remains to Prabhu Kunj, her residence, for two hours and from there to Shivaji Park for public Darshan before cremation. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital said in a statement that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post Covid-19," he said.

The news of Lata Mangeshkar's death has triggered a national outpouring of grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over her death, saying the legendary singer has left "a void in our nation that cannot be filled".

"The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar will be performed with full state honours. Thackeray said that Lata Mangeshkar's voice, which has spread across the world, is immortal, and, through it, she will continue to remain amongst us.