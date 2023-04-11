Import of Indian movies finally approved!

After much discussion and criticism, permission to import Indian Hindi films in Bangladesh has finally been officially granted. This information has been confirmed through an office order signed by Md Saiful Islam, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 10 April.

The permission grants 10 Indian movies to be released in Bangladesh every year. The import of films in subcontinental languages ​​from Safta countries are subject to five conditions: Only legitimate film producers and distributors of Bangladesh will be allowed to import films; the movies are being allowed to be imported as an experimental basis for two years, in the first year, 10 films can be imported; Bangladesh Film Censor Board certificate must be obtained before a theatrical release; and no films in subcontinental languages ​​can be screened in Bangladesh during Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha and Durga Puja.

Earlier, 19 organisations of film producers, theatre owners, directors, actors and crews in Dhaka agreed in favour of importing Indian films in Bangladesh.

On 19 February, the joint film council of these organisations submitted a proposal in this regard to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.