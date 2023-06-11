Ifreet Taheea: Not just another girl who loves to eat

Splash

Aunim Shams
11 June, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 10:41 am

Related News

Ifreet Taheea: Not just another girl who loves to eat

As of today, she has amassed more than 26,000 followers on Instagram. She is the only blogger who has worked and collaborated with every single five-star restaurant in Dhaka

Aunim Shams
11 June, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 10:41 am
Ifreet Taheea. Photo: Courtesy
Ifreet Taheea. Photo: Courtesy

It is always a gratifying feeling when your work aligns with your passion. Especially, when your passion stems from your love for food. 

For Ifreet Taheea, now an established food blogger in the niche 'culinary content creation community' of Dhaka, it was a piece of Korean fried chicken that lit up her tastebuds enough to instigate a fascination that would later, over the course of time, transform into a food blogging page which 26,000 followers on Instagram know as 'iffybiffys.' 

"Back in 2011-12, there wasn't much of a social scene in Chattogram. We [Taheea and her friends] used to hang out at this small chicken shack shop called DFC [Dorothy Fried Chicken]. To this day, they have only two main items on their menu and it's the same two people who have been working there for the past three decades. You could say that DFC was my first taste of international cuisine," said Taheea.

Whilst DFC was the root of Taheea's inquisitiveness about food, it wasn't until she moved to the United States in 2014 for a year-long exchange programme that the ball began to roll for her food blogging career.

"It was during my stay in the US when I had a wider exposure and a proper introduction to food. My host family was based in a suburban area called New Hampshire. My host mom noticed how much I was into cooking and baking and told me to try different recipes at home. She was a photographer and said she'll click pictures of the food and I could set up a blog," said Taheea.

Ifreet Taheea. Photo: Courtesy
Ifreet Taheea. Photo: Courtesy

Taheea then focused on learning how to cook better and learnt a lot of recipes. That's when she started her blogs. She used to write the recipes of the dishes and post them online along with the photos captured by her host mother.

"Going abroad let me try out a lot of ingredients which would've been inaccessible to me in Chattogram. For example, even something simple as heavy cream was nowhere to be found back in the day. And if you did find any, they were very, very expensive. I got access to such products very easily overseas and that allowed me to be more adventurous with recipes and explore deeper into different kinds of food," she said. 

For all content creators, there are certain phases where their social media pages and channels gain extreme popularity for specific content and they end up on everybody's feed. 

For Taheea, that happened in 2018 when she was an undergraduate student at North South University.

"My friends and I always used to try out nearby eateries and post pictures of the food we tried on my page. That's when Facebook and Instagram algorithms played their magic. My page and posts used to pop up on everybody's timeline and my posts started gaining engagement. People were commenting and inquiring about the food that I was trying out. 

Within a year, my followers grew from a couple of hundred to 3,000," added Taheea.

One other event that brought Taheea and a few other food bloggers/vloggers fame was when a national daily newspaper featured a meetup of 16 food content creators back in 2017. 

After that, a lot of restaurants started reaching out to Taheea (and also others) for reviewing or promoting their brands. According to Taheea, "Things took a complete turn after that article was published."  

As of today, she has amassed more than 26,000 followers on Instagram. She is the only blogger who has worked and collaborated with every single five-star restaurant in Dhaka. 

She has also worked with two international brands - Blendjet from the US and Right To Protein from India. Blendjet sells portable blenders and Right To Protein is an awareness programme focused on protein enriched diet and they have been planning to enter the Bangladeshi market.

Currently, Taheea is venturing into other social media platforms. She has decided to explore the world of TikTok.

"For the longest time, I thought TikTok was a bit too fast-paced for my liking. That was before one video of mine went viral. It's funny because it was a simple video of me opening a mussel at the Fish n Co launching ceremony. I went to bed after posting it and woke up only to discover that the clip had generated more than a million views overnight. 

Every day I'm learning something new about TikTok," she concluded.

 

Ifreet Taheea / Food Blogger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

What are children putting in their mouths?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

1d | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA