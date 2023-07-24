Idhika Paul visits Bangladesh to watch her own movie

The Himel Ashraf-directed movie 'Priyotoma' enjoyed great popularity over Eid. Idhika Paul, an actress from Kolkata, co-starred with Shakib Khan in the film. She took a leaf out of Afran Nisho's book and travelled with her mother from Kolkata to Dhaka on 22 July to see this tremendously successful movie on the big screen. She and many others watched the movie at Dhaka's Star Cineplex at 7:40 PM on the same day.

On the occasion, Idhika said, "After much anticipation, I finally got to enjoy my first released film Priyotoma in Dhaka. It's really hard to put into words the overwhelming feeling of seeing oneself on the big screen for the first time. While watching the movie, I vividly remembered the moments during the shoot. I have narrated the stories of the filming process to my mother and others who were present while watching the film. All these combined, the first experience of seeing myself on the big screen, especially with my mother, and that too in Dhaka's cinema hall, all of it together makes this whole journey unforgettable in my life."

Idhika further conveyed her gratitude towards Bangladeshi movie fans by saying that she is "eternally grateful to Bangladeshi fans."

After arriving in Dhaka, Idhika Paul first visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple. After completing her prayers, she roamed around the Dhaka University campus. The actress returned to Kolkata on an afternoon flight on 23 July.