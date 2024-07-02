Ice Spice drops a hint for a probable Taylor Swift collaboration

02 July, 2024, 11:40 am
02 July, 2024

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected/Hindustan Times
Ice Spice and Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected/Hindustan Times

Ice Spice confirmed her statement of "crazy collaborations" on her album "Y2K" from earlier this month.

Fans are speculating that there might be a collab with Taylor Swift as the two have previously collaborated before. 

When asked about the ongoing speculations by fans about Taylor's feature on the album, Ice said, "I don't know, let's see, let's see, let's see." She did not deny the possibility of the Lover singer's presence in her upcoming album. The two collaborated last year and Swift has been a big supporter of the rapper since then.

In 2023, Taylor explained, in a Spotify audio snippet, how the two came on board for the remix version of the former's song.

The conversation started when Ice's team reached out to the Folklore singer to if she would be interested in a collaboration anytime soon. Taylor had been a fan of the Grammy-nominated rapper's songs, so when the opportunity presented itself, the 34-year-old singer grabbed it with no second thought. "So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' So she jumped in headfirst", Taylor said and the rest is history.

 

