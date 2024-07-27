Ice Spice drops debut album

Ice Spice released her debut album Y2K! on Friday, 26 July through 10K Projects and Capitol Records.

The 10-track album includes previously released singles "Phat Butt," "Think U the Shit (Fart)," and "Gimmie a Light." The single "Think U the Shit (Fart)" marked her highest-charting solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and was performed alongside "Phat Butt" at the 2024 BET Awards, where Ice Spice received nominations for best collaboration and video of the year for "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj and Aqua, as well as best female hip-hop artist.

Y2K! features collaborations with Travis Scott ("Oh Shhh…"), Gunna ("Bitch I'm Packin'"), and Central Cee ("Did It First"), the latter debuting at No 62 on the Hot 100. The album follows her debut EP Like..?, which peaked at No 15 on the Billboard 200. Ice Spice, named Billboard's 2024 Women in Music Hitmaker honoree, is currently on her Y2K! World Tour.

