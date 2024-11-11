'Ice Age 6' in the works with many franchise stars returning

Ice Age 6 is officially in production, with beloved characters Manny, Sid, Diego, and the rest of the herd set to return, confirmed Disney and 20th Century Animation on Friday (8 November).

A video announcement featured returning voice cast members Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg, all sharing their excitement to reprise their roles for a brand-new adventure, reports Variety.

The last instalment in the franchise, Ice Age: Collision Course, was released in theatres in 2016, earning $408.5 million globally.

The Ice Age series, which began with the original film in 2002, has expanded to include multiple shorts, spin-offs, and a recent 2022 instalment, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

Though past films have received mixed reviews from critics — Collision Course holds an 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — they remain popular with audiences worldwide.

Disney has not yet disclosed a release date for Ice Age 6.

The series, now under Disney's ownership following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox's assets in 2019, will be returning to theatres as the first Ice Age film released under Disney.

