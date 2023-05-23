Iam Tongi is American Idol S21 winner

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:31 am

Iam Tongi is American Idol S21 winner

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:31 am
Iam Tongi. Photo: Collected
Iam Tongi. Photo: Collected

America crowned Tongi as their new Idol following performances onstage that included 'Making Memories of Us', 'Cool Down', 'I'll Be Seeing You' and 'Don't Let Go'. Megan Danielle and Colin Stough, along with Tongi, were the finalists.

Danielle came second and performed 'God Whispered Your Name', 'Faithfully' and 'Dream Girl'. Stough placed in third place after performing 'Stupid Boy' and 'Either Way'.

Pitbull and Lil Jon joined the Top 12 contestants and performed 'Give Me Everything' and 'Jumpin' respectively. Lionel Richie also met the Top 12 to perform 'Sail On' while Keith Urban busted out 'Wild Hearts'.

James Blunt and Tongi performed 'Monsters' while Ellie Goulding and Tyson Venegas" sang 'Miracle' and 'Burn'. Katy Perry took the stage with Haven Madison and performed 'By the Grace of God' and 'Still Need You'.

 

Iam Tongi / American Idol S21 winner

