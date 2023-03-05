I was waiting to come back: Bindu

The once popular beauty pageant Lux Superstar used to bring a bevy of beauties to the entertainment media every year. Among them, the top contenders would come to acting or modeling and develop their talent and achieve stardom.

That list is long in Bangladeshi showbiz. Afsan Ara Bindu is a notable name on that list.

In 2006, her media career took off coming in the top three in the Lux Superstar beauty pageant. Bindu got an opportunity to act in the movie 'Daruchini Deep' directed by Tauquir Ahmed. Her recognition as an actress quickly spread.

But she did not appear in movies after that; she moved to drama and results were favourable. Bindu became established as a popular actress in single episode and serial dramas, alongside modelling.

But at the height of her career, in 2014, she got married.

Soon after marriage, she went abroad to live with her husband. Bindu's career in the media stalled. A lot of talk went around about Bindu's sudden disappearance. Some said she left the media out of the frustration of falling behind her contemporaries.

And others said she deserted the media in favour of a better life in America. Be that as it may, Bindu came back to Bangladesh years ago; she has been residing in Dhaka all that time.

Especially for the last three years, she has been focusing on getting back her fitness. Bindu might return to acting, speculated those close to her.

Since last year, the news of Bindu's return has been sporadically going back and forth in the media.

But the speculation is reality now. Bindu returned to acting after a break of eight years just last December; not a small task. She made a comeback with a web film.

Back in the days, Arifin Shuvo was her co-star in many dramas. Together they picked a lot of praise. The domestic OTT platform Chorki has created a web film, making use of their on-screen chemistry. Directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan, it is titled 'Unish Bish'.

The web film will be released on Chorki on Valentine's Day.

"I was waiting to return. But after returning, I felt completely new in front of the camera. But I used to be able to do this so easily at some point. Yet, everyone still supports and likes me the same.

Moreover, the audience has been telling me to return regularly. Taking everything into account, I returned. Hopefully I will be seen often in good content," said Bindu.

Bindu's return may fill the gap in the media that lacks skilled performers.

Once popular actress Afsana Ara Bindu returned to acting after eight years to a web film called 'Unish Bish', directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan. Bindu acted in a central role. She plays an ordinary girl in this romantic story. In the film, a love born after separation is shown through Bindu's character.

"I did a seven-day workshop before shooting for it. I know the director from earlier. Moreover, Aryan is already established as a maker of romantic stories. So I had an idea before working.

It was supposed to be a good job and that's exactly what happened because from the time of its shooting, I realised that the work is going well," Bindu said.

The web film was released last Valentine's Day on the domestic OTT platform Chorki.

"This film is a love story and it was released on Valentine's Day, so it had a different appeal to the audience. Moreover, because of the story and production style, the audience is watching it with great interest. My colleagues are also congratulating me for it. I am excited for the next work. Maybe soon I can be seen in acting again," Bindu said.

Actor Arifin Shuvoo acted opposite Bindu in it. Before Bindu's break from acting, the two made a beautiful on screen couple. With this film, the two made a successful comeback. Bindu is excited about the matter.

"I already have good work chemistry with Shuvoo and in the last few years, Shuvoo has taken himself to new heights through acting. It is also a pleasure for me as a colleague. I always enjoy acting with Shuvoo," Bindu said on that matter.

Ever since the release of this web film, producers have been interested in Bindu. She is regularly getting offers to act in dramas, web series and movies. But Bindu wants to handle the matter of acting slowly.