‘I was so excited to hear about Mosharraf Karim’s inclusion in Bildakini’ - Parno Mittra

Popular Tollywood actress Parno Mittra recently arrived in Bangladesh to act in Fazlul Kabir Tuhin's upcoming film 'Bildakini'.

She joined the crew in Naogaon's Patisar on 18 January. Actor Mosharraf Karim is also a part of this government-funded cinema.

This is the second time Parno is appearing in a Bangladeshi film. Hence, The Business Standard spoke with Parno Mittra to learn more about her experience regarding working here.

The Business Standard (TBS): Did you arrive in Bangladesh immediately after recovering from Covid?

Parno Mittra: Yes. I was infected by Covid twice and those days were not pleasant. However, I arrived in Bangladesh as soon as I recovered.

Parno Mittra. Photo: Collected

TBS: You are shooting a movie in Bangladesh for the second time. How do you feel about it?

Parno: I am feeling great. We are shooting in the countryside. The people living there are humble. Aside from helping, they are taking great care of us. There was a shooting at night on the river here. It took about two hours to arrange the lighting.

Within this time, they welcomed us to stay at their homes and also fed us. I shoot in many places, but I do not get such love and respect anywhere. Earlier, I shot 'Doob' in Bangladesh and my experience was the same as before.

TBS: Can you describe your role in 'Bildakini'?

Parno: I am playing a character named Hanufa in the movie. She struggles in various ways in life. She even got pregnant once. Not everyone wants to keep the baby, but she wants to keep it. You can say it is the story of a woman's struggles and her position in a conventional society.

TBS: Have you played such a role before?

Parno: Well, I played the role of a struggling girl before. But you know, the context of every story is different. Women face difficulties in a million ways. Hanufa's struggle is one example of the many.

TBS: Popular actor Mosharraf Karim is also acting in 'Bildakini'. Have you heard about him before?

Parno: Definitely. I watched a few of his dramas and the movie 'Television' as well. I was so excited to hear about his inclusion in the movie. But sharing the screen with him made me realise how great he is as an actor and a human being.

TBS: How is this movie different from 'Doob'?

Parno: Well, 'Doob' was an urban-based movie. But this one is based on a village. This movie is an adaptation of Nuruddin Jahangir's novel of the same name. This movie upholds women empowerment and independent motherhood. Along with the Government of Bangladesh, 'Data Solution' is also helping as an associate producer.

TBS: You are popular in both Bangladesh and West Bengal. How much do you enjoy this appreciation?

Parno: I try to do my work with passion. I am very particular about choosing scripts too. I do not usually pick a role if I do not like the script. Maybe that is why people like me. I am very blessed to get love and admiration from both sides.

TBS: You graduated in English Literature. You could have chosen any other profession too. Why acting?

Parno: I have wanted to become an actor since childhood. I have been chasing my dream to date. I do not know whether I can become a good actor or not. Nonetheless, I am glad that there are people who appreciate my efforts.

TBS: Do you wish to share a screen with any Bangladeshi actor or work under any director?

Parno: Well, Arifin Shuvoo and I were asked to do a movie some time ago. However, that project did not pull off. But through this, he and I became good friends. I am looking forward to sharing a screen with Shuvoo.

I am still in touch with Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. I would love to work with both Farooki and Tuhin Bhai again. But I never choose a movie by the names of the directors and co-artists. My priority is the story and the character I would be playing.