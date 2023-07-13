I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me: Tom Holland

Splash

Hindustan Times
13 July, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 12:03 pm

Related News

I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me: Tom Holland

Tom Holland has said that he does not like the entertainment industry, although he does like making movies.

Hindustan Times
13 July, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 12:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tom Holland is making his stance clear about being an actor in Hollywood. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up in a new interview that even though he is a massive fan of making movies, the entertainment industry is not for him.

The 27-year-old opened up about the film business after announcing a few weeks earlier that he is taking a break from acting after making the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room. He plays a character which is loosely based on Billy Milligan, a US man who claimed to have 24 alternate personalities. Tom said that he was unable to switch the character off, and wanted just to be rid of him.

Now, appearing on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose, Tom opened up about the industry and said, "Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I'm a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

In the same podcast, Tom also confessed that he has seen so many people losing themselves in the business. "I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don't lose yourself. I've seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I've had friends that I've grown up with that aren't friends of mine anymore, because they've lost themselves to this business. I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it's my friends. It's my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs," he said.

Tom Holland kickstarted his career as an actor at the age of nine. He rose to overnight fame after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). He is currently dating Euphoria star Zendaya.

Tom Halland / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 12 pm, Fakirapool to Kakrail and the surrounding areas were jam-packed with BNP activists. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Infighting, enthusiasm and poor signal: Inside the highly anticipated AL-BNP rallies

3h | Panorama
Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

1d | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

1d | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

13h | TBS Today
The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

14h | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

18h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar