‘I don't want trouble in Razz's family life’: Sunerah binte Kamal

30 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The audience or the general public are very interested in the personal lives of stars. That became true again at midnight on 29 May: personal details of Facebook chat history between actor Shariful Razz and actress Sunerah binte Kamal on social media. 

It is being said that Razz's Facebook account was hacked. Netizens were discussing this heavily on social media. Razz chose to stay quiet on the matter when asked what had actually happened. However, Sunerah spoke to TBS about it. 

"These videos or pictures are from five years ago. Razz and I were very good friends back then. We used to be ramp models then. Moreover, we acted in 'No Dorai' (2019) together. We had to talk a lot to prepare for the movie. However, since Razz's marriage, we're not much in touch anymore. We have nothing but friendship right now. I don't want trouble in Razz's family life. I am very surprised that some people are trying to portray the matter differently and that isn't a good thing," Sunehra said.

Sunerah won the Jatiya Film Award for her performance in No Dorai.

 

