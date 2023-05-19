‘I don’t dream of becoming an actor’: Shafayet Mansoor Rana

Screenwriter and director Shafayet Mansoor Rana started out as an actor, but later transitioned into screenwriting and directing. But Shafayet returns to acting every now and then. And he has done so again in the recently released web film 'Kuhelika', directed by Samiur Rahman.

Released on the OTT platform Binge last month, Shafayet plays the central role in the film. Since release, the web film has already garnered a fair share of views, thanks to Shafayet's acting, which he says was inspired "from reality".

"It's always enjoyable to watch myself on the screen. I acted after about a year and a half. In fact, Sami offered me the role quite out of the blue, really. I didn't agree at first, because I myself am a director as well, you see. I agreed to act only when I realised I could rationalise the role in the film," said Shafayet.

Unbothered about success or failure, he does not set any goal while acting. He just aims to work with whatever comes his way and in his own way. At the end of the day, he credits his co-stars behind the success of Kuhelika and acknowledges that he could not have done it without their support.

Although he surprises audiences with his acting quite often, he does take much pride in it. Why is that the case?

"Before I started working in the media, I used to write stories in my childhood. So there was always a tendency in me to become a storyteller. But later, while working in an advertising agency, I also acquired the power of management. I now feel much more comfortable with storytelling and managing," Shafayet answered.

But acting is not his foremost priority just yet. He thinks of it as part of the overall entertainment he can provide. "When I'm acting, I'm immersed in it. When the work is over, the thought is over. That's how I deal with acting," he added.

Lately, he has increased his focus on directing.

"I am not in a hurry. I've been like that during my entire media journey. Creation is a laborious and complex process. I will complete what is in the plan at the right time. In fact, you can't rush creativity or else the quality may suffer. Everyone has their own perspective about work and I proceed with mine," he replied.

He does not care about the low number of films he has directed as numbers don't matter to him. "People who know me have an idea about that. I want to pass the rest of the time like that, moving at my own pace," he added.

He also shared his thoughts about the decline of the quality of production, the exorbitant salary hikes of some actors and the overall chaotic state of the industry.

"Everyone is responsible. I would say the audience is as well! Because without their support, the producers or TV channels couldn't have gone so far. Since everyone has made the situation worse, all these parties have to think and work together to fix it," he said.

Shafayet Mansoor Rana made his debut in visual media as a screenwriter in 2007 — a year before his directorial debut. The first drama he wrote was 'Shunchen Ek Radio Jockey'r Golpo'. His directorial debut was the drama 'Uccha Madhyamik Paribar'.

So far, he has produced more than thirty dramas and telefilms, which include three serial dramas. Besides, he has produced 15 short films so far. He also has expertise in OVC and TVC production.

He has directed two web films on the OTT platform – 'Ferar Gaan', released on iFlix and 'Shortcut Success', released on Bioscope.

In addition, he also has a successful career as a songwriter. 'Ami Akash Pathabo', 'Cholo Arekbar Uri', 'Tui Ami Ar Tora', 'Sab Mithye Satya Noy' and 'Biparite Bahudur' are some of his famous written songs.

In addition, he is also teaching as an assistant professor at a private university.

He plans to direct a new project later this year.