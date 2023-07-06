‘I dare you’: Adele to fans throwing objects at musicians

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 04:09 pm

Adele. Photo: Collected
Adele. Photo: Collected

Adele warned her crowd that she would "kill you" if they tried to throw objects at musicians while they were on stage in response to the recent spate of such incidents.

As she addressed the crowd at Caesars Palace, where she is performing her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele, the British singer was captured on camera wielding a T-shirt pistol.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?" she said. "I f*cking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f*cking kill you."

After shooting a T-shirt into the crowd, she joked, "Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people … I've been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?"

Pink took a break from a show last week in London to speak to a fan who had thrown a bag of their mother's ashes onto the stage. "This is your mum?" the American singer can be heard asking in footage of the incident. "I don't know how I feel about this."

During a performance in Idaho last week, American country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face by an object. "If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know," Ballerini said on stage afterwards. "If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things."

 

