I cannot thank social media enough: Ustad Zakir Hussain

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 July, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:31 pm

Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain credits social network for giving musicians 'attention and visibility'.

Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Photo: Hindustan Times
The tabla meastro returned from a Europe tour with his band Shakti two days ago and immediately took the stage up for a show in Mumbai. It also was followed by a detailed discussion on his latest collaboration with the Symphony Orchestra of India for a triple concerto that will be held at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) soon, which will see him alongside flutist Rakesh Chaurasia and sitar player Niladri Kumar. 

"Being a student and having a drive to learn keeps me going. The opportunity to get inspired by all the young musicians out there helps me revamp myself. Age doesn't affect my energy and drive. I saw my father trying to hone his skills even when he was 76! It wasn't like he wouldn't speak about music and would just go on stage and perform. It was always about being at it and getting better at his craft. Seeing that urge and addiction is something that's inspired me too," says Hussain, who kept his fans updated about his whereabouts through social media while touring Europe.

A strong believer in the power of social media, he shares, "I cannot thank social media enough. Without that, the kind of attention and visibility that musicians receive today won't be possible. Its role is enormous. Around 35-40 years ago, we would be touring and you wouldn't know about it. But today, you know exactly where I am, what I'm eating, and where I'm performing."

The veteran also credits the tabla for keeping him energetic: "The relationship between me and my instrument is special to both of us. We help each other move forward together. I'm very happy when I'm with my tabla and I love it passionately. Whenever my father played the tabla, even when he was in his 70s, he would suddenly become 30 years younger in terms of energy. He would have a wide smile on his face. I feel the same energy when I play the instrument."

Meanwhile, staying physically active also plays a role in keeping the Padma Vibhushan recipient going. Sharing how a normal day in the life of Ustad Zakir Hussain looks like, he shares, "I read a lot and enjoy hiking. There are mountains and lakes near my home in the US and I walk for around 5km daily. I listen to a lot of music and spend time playing with my granddaughter. Whenever I go for walks and I'm amid Nature, I find myself composing a rhythm to the tempo of my walk. When I see a deer go by, I create a swaying rhythm or a pattern based on what I see it doing. I translate everything I see to the language of the tabla."

