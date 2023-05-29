I am an entertainer, not just a dancer: Twink Carol

With mesmerising dance moves and fashion-forward looks, Twink Carol Barrish, popularly known as Twink Carol, has captivated the hearts of her 2,50,000 Instagram followers.

The profile boasts a staggering 1,500 posts, where she showcases her passion for dance, fashion and creativity.

She had been passionate about dancing since childhood. However, it was during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 that Twink Carol realised the power of social media as a platform to share her love for dance, and inspire others who may be going through a tough time.

"It's a form of expression for me, a way to communicate and connect with others," she said.

Twink Carol does not limit her content creation to just dancing; she also shares fashion-related posts on her Instagram profile. Her impeccable sense of style and fashion-forward looks have gained her a following of fashion enthusiasts who look up to her for inspiration.

From trendy outfits to stylish accessories, Twink Carol's fashion posts exude confidence and flair, showcasing her unique sense of fashion.

"Fashion has always been a part of me. I have loved grooming myself and experimenting with different styles from a young age," Twink Carol explained.

"Sharing my fashion content on Instagram allows me to express my personal style and connect with my audience in a different way. Actually, I would love to introduce myself as an entertainer, rather than just a dancer."

Born in Dhaka in 2000, Twink Carol completed her Secondary and Higher Secondary exams from Holy Cross College. Currently, she is a final year student at the University of Dhaka, pursuing graduation in Kathak, an Indian classical dance form. Her dance journey started when she was a primary school student, growing up in a culturally-conscious family that nurtured her love for dance.

"My family is quite culturally conscious. Both my parents passionately love singing. When I was in class one, they sent me to a music teacher near my home to learn how to sing. However, just beside my music classroom, there was another room where they taught dancing. I used to notice how beautifully they practiced dancing! That's when I realised that I am actually cut out for dancing as I was more interested in it than music," shared Twink Carol.

While she received full support from her parents, Carol had to face criticism from other family members when she decided to study dance. Many questioned the practicality of studying dance as a career, but Twink Carol did not let those harsh words deter her.

"I have heard many discouraging words like, 'What will you do after studying dance?' It did affect me mentally at times, and I had moments of self-doubt. But I kept pushing myself and believing in my passion for dance," she revealed.

Twink Carol's perseverance and dedication to her craft have paid off, and she has become an inspiration to many aspiring dancers in Bangladesh. In addition to sharing content on Instagram, she also performs at various corporate events and has a dance troupe of 12 members.

In 2021, she had the opportunity to perform at the International Folk Fest in Turkey, which was a significant milestone in her career. She also performed in Agartala in India twice.

"Now I am doing well. But in our country, dancers don't get the respect that they deserve. The compensation is also very little if I compare it to a music artist," concluded Twink Carol.