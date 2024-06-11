I am always against any form of human rights violation, Coca-Cola ad part of my professional life: Zibon

I am always against any form of human rights violation, Coca-Cola ad part of my professional life: Zibon

Screengrab from the Coca Cola Bangladesh ad.
A new advertisement by Coca-Cola Bangladesh has sparked controversy among netizens. 

The advertisement, starring Saraf Ahmed Zibon and Shimul Sharma, two popular artistes from the series "Bachelor Point," faced massive criticism on social media.

Saraf Ahmed Zibon on a Facebook status said, "I am familiar to everyone as a producer and actor. I have been involved in both production and acting for the past two decades. Recently, Coca-Cola Bangladesh hired me to act in one of their advertisements. I have strictly adhered to the information and materials provided by them for the project." 

"Since the advertisement aired, I have noticed a variety of mixed reactions from you all, and I would like to reiterate that this work is merely a part of my professional life. In my personal life, I have always stood against any form of human rights violation, and I have been respectful of your feelings and opinions," he added. 

Netizens condemned him for allegedly supporting genocide against the people of Palestine.

The actor later claimed that he is not affiliated with Israel or in support of Israel without mentioning Palestine in his post. 

"My heart is always on the side of justice and humanity," he added. 

Earlier, Coca-Cola Bangladesh through the commercial, showed that Coca-Cola is not an Israeli product, pointing out that it has been enjoyed for 138 years by people in 190 nations, including Bangladesh. 

 

