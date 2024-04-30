HYBE refutes cult allegations, vows legal action against rumour-makers

HYBE is currently entangled in a legal dispute with its subsidiary Ador's CEO, Min Hee Jin, and neither party is willing to back down. 

However, the negative impact of this feud is affecting the leading K-pop groups under the label, including BTS and NewJeans. 

New reports are emerging almost daily, aimed at tarnishing each other's reputation, and fans are left pleading to keep their idols out of the feud. Earlier, allegations suggested that HYBE and its members were involved with a cult called Dahn World, the label has now issued a 'befitting' reply.

"The suspicions being raised are completely unfounded," Hybe stated on Sunday refuting all the allegations pointed towards its K-pop groups and the company itself. 

The company vowed to take strong legal action against any violations of their artists' rights. "The reckless rumour-makers are crossing the line and we will take legal action," it added. (Via Korean news media outlet-TV Chosun). Some people think that these accusations are retaliation from those who previously accused the CEO of Ador (Min Hee Jin) of taking management tips from shamans.

On Saturday, numerous reports claimed that HYBE-affiliated labels like GFRIEND and LE SERAFIM, as well as BTS, are linked to the Dahn World cult. Dahn World, which was founded by Lee Seung Heon, believes that man and god are one and the same, and worships the goddess of space, Mago. Mago was also the last single released by GFRIEND before they split up which made a section of fans believe the rumour. This news came on a day when BTS was once again linked to chart manipulation allegations.

Adding to the allegations is the fact that the majority of BTS members studied at Global Cyber University. This university was founded by the same person who started Dahn's World.

The situation became more complex when Bang Hi Syuk, the founder of HYBE, also faced accusations of stealing concepts from other artists. Replying to the chart manipulation claims, HYBE rolled out a statement earlier vowing to take legal action.

"We are collecting evidence of malicious postings through real-time monitoring as we speak," it said.

"We will maintain a zero-tolerance policy and pursue this matter rigorously, without leniency or settlements."

