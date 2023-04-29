‘Hunger Games’ prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ first trailer released

Lionsgate has released a trailer for 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', the 'Hunger Games' prequel film and it promises to be a star-studded return to Panem.

The events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes occur 64 years before the events of the main series.

This film, rather than focusing on Katniss Everdeen, tells the story of a young Coriolanus Snow and a Hunger Games tribute named Lucy Gray Baird, whom he mentors.

Based on the trailer, the film appears to be a dramatic return to Panem and the battle royale-style Hunger Games that made the first series so popular.

The movie has a pretty stacked cast, including Snow (Tom Blyth), Baird (Rachel Zegler), Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis.

The movie will have its theatrical release between 15 to 24 November across many countries; 17 November in the US and UK.