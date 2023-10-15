The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence regrets dividing Mockingjay into two parts

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 01:07 pm

The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence regrets dividing Mockingjay into two parts

Francis Lawrence said that he gets why fans were upset for having to wait a year for the second part, and added he wouldn’t split Mockingjay into two parts now.

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 01:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Hunger Games franchise is one of the most beloved franchises in the world. The franchise, which starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, came to a conclusion with two separate chapters in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2, which released in 2014 and 2015 respectively. In an interview with People magazine, director Francis Lawrence revealed that he regrets dividing the last book into two films. 

Talking about The Hunger Games franchise in a new interview with People magazine, Francis Lawrence said that if he ever had the chance to redo the films now, he wouldn't split Mockingjay into two separate parts. He said, "I totally regret it. I totally do. I'm not sure everybody does, but I definitely do. What I realized in retrospect — and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the kind of wrath of fans, critics and people at the split — is that I realized it was frustrating. And I can understand it."

The director further added, "In an episode of television, if you have a cliffhanger, you have to wait a week or you could just binge it and then you can see the next episode. But making people wait a year, I think, came across as disingenuous, even though it wasn't. Our intentions were not to be disingenuous.... In truth, we got more on the screen out of the book than we would've in any of the other movies because you're getting close to four hours of screen time for the final book. But I see and understand how it frustrated people."

Francis Lawrence is now gearing up for the release of the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which stars Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird. The rest of the cast incudes Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis. It was released on 17 November.

The Hunger Games / director Francis Lawrence / Mockingjay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

22m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World