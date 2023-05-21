Hridoy Khan releases new track Obhiman

Popular vocalist Hridoy Khan is once again active in the music industry and has returned to the limelight by releasing fresh music regularly. In that continuation, he released yet another song on 19 May called 'Obhiman' on his YouTube channel.

Hridoy Khan himself directed the tune and music of the song and the lyrics were written by Robiul Islam. He has released the song through a music video. The video has already garnered more than 20,000 views on YouTube.

"I have always enjoyed working with Robiul. Even though we didn't collaborate much in recent times, we have worked on a lot of songs over the years. I tired introducing fresh musical ideas on top of Robiul's lyrics. Hopefully, the fans will enjoy my latest single." said Hridoy regarding his latest track.