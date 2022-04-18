Howie Mandel’s 'Bullsh*t The Game Show' to hit Netflix later this month

'Bullsh*t The Game Show', hosted by Howie Mandel, is a trivia game show which will ask contestants questions on a range of topics, but knowing the correct answers is not the only way to win the game.

Contestants will have to either answer the questions correctly, or give an incorrect answer convincingly enough to fool their opponent. The show will premiere on Netflix on 27 April.

Video of Bullsh*t The Gameshow | Official Trailer | Netflix

Howie Mandel is a popular television host and actor, best known for hosting 'Deal or No Deal', 'America's Got Talent' and 'Canada's Got Talent'. Bullsh*t The Game Show is created by Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts.