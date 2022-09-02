House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

Co-showrunner and director of the hit fantasy HBO series, Miguel Sapochnik, has stepped down from his role on the show, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sapochnik had been working on the prequel to the hit global phenomenon, Game of Thrones for the past three years. In a statement released by Sapochnik he said that it had been amazing to partake in the Thrones universe for the last few years and also praised the cast and crew for the prequel series. Sapochnik will be handing over the reins to Alan Taylor, another Game of Thrones veteran who will join the show's ranks as director and producer.

Miguel Sapochnik on the set of House of the Dragon. Photo: Collected

The other co-creator, Ryan Condal will now serve as the only showrunner for season 2 (which has already been greenlit by HBO) and continue collaborating with co-creator and best-selling author George R.R. Martin.

