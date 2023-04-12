‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Begins Filming

Let them breathe fire, production has begun on House of the Dragon Season 2.

Filming is underway on the HBO show at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, with a first-look picture released of the Iron Throne sitting proudly in the Great Hall of the Red Keep.

Ryan Condal, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, said: "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle."

Deadline revealed last month that production was set to begin on the second season, which will be two episodes shorter than the first season.

Cast for season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

George R.R. Martin is the Executive Producer and Co-Creator alongside Condal. Executive Producers are Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.