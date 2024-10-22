Horror film 'Bibhabori' to hit screens

A new horror web-film titled, 'Bibhabori' is set to hit screens. Directed by Tito Rahman and based on Anish Das Apu's short story titled, 'Moddhoraater Khabar', the web film will explore the life struggles of a young woman with a paranormal backdrop.

The film will star Sadia Ayman, Iresh Zaker, Rosey Siddiqui, and more.

Director Tito aims to explore the horror genre through the film.

"Though there has been work on mystery or paranormal activities in the local films and shows, very few have focused on pure ghost stories. Those that did often didn't meet high standards. Our goal was to do a serious ghost story, like those made abroad, that can truly scare," shared the director.

He continues, "Although our industry isn't fully prepared to deal with ghost stories in terms of budget, technology, makeup, etc, we have tried to do our best with what we have."

The film will stream on Deepto Play but a release date is yet to be confirmed.

