Horror film 'Bibhabori' to hit screens

Splash

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:59 pm

Horror film 'Bibhabori' to hit screens

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A new horror web-film titled, 'Bibhabori' is set to hit screens. Directed by Tito Rahman and based on Anish Das Apu's short story titled, 'Moddhoraater Khabar', the web film will explore the life struggles of a young woman with a paranormal backdrop. 

The film will star Sadia Ayman, Iresh Zaker, Rosey Siddiqui, and more. 

Director Tito aims to explore the horror genre through the film.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Though there has been work on mystery or paranormal activities in the local films and shows, very few have focused on pure ghost stories. Those that did often didn't meet high standards. Our goal was to do a serious ghost story, like those made abroad, that can truly scare," shared the director.

He continues, "Although our industry isn't fully prepared to deal with ghost stories in terms of budget, technology, makeup, etc, we have tried to do our best with what we have."

The film will stream on Deepto Play but a release date is yet to be confirmed. 
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

32m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

42m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

7m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos