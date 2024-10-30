'Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered' releases on Halloween

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered' is a game that few were actively seeking, but with the option for owners of the original to upgrade to the remastered version for just $10, it has quickly become one of the most pre-ordered titles on the PlayStation Store since its announcement in late September.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is set to release today at midnight on 31 October. As is common with first-party PS5 exclusives, local time will be based on the region tied to players' PlayStation Store accounts. This means that players in Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia will be the first to gain access to the game ahead of other regions.

Originally released back in 2017, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' was an immediate success. The vast open world with stunning environment, gameplay and graphics mesmerised everyone just enough to go back to the game time and again.
 

