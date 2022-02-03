Honey Singh asked to submit voice sample by Nagpur court in obscene song case

03 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
A Nagpur court has directed singer Yo Yo Honey Singh to submit voice sample in a 2015 case about him allegedly uploading an obscene song on social media

Honey Singh. Photo: Collected
A district court in Maharashtra's Nagpur has directed singer Yo Yo Honey Singh to appear before a local police station to submit his voice sample in connection with a case registered against him for singing and uploading an alleged vulgar song on the internet.

In 2015, a case was registered against Honey Singh by one Anandpal Singh Jabbal for the song, reported PTI. However, no song has been specified in the complaint. Based on the complaint, the singer was booked under Sections 292, 293 (obscenity) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 67, 67A of Information Technology Act.

He had been granted anticipatory bail in October 2015 by the Sessions Court at Nagpur, subject to certain conditions.

On January 27, district and additional sessions judge SASM Ali directed the singer-rapper to appear at Panchpaoli Police Station in Nagpur between February 4 and February 11. The court passed the direction while hearing an application filed by the singer seeking relaxation of condition imposed on him to travel abroad.

The court also directed him to record voice sample in response to his application seeking relaxation of bail conditions imposed on him.

His application was opposed by the case's investigating officer, who cited that the singer was supposed to appear at the police station on January 25, but he had failed to appear and informed in an email about his inability to do so. The investigating officer claimed that the singer was not cooperating with the probe, and if he is permitted to travel, he may not remain present before the court.

After Honey Singh assured the court of his willingness to submit the voice sample, the court allowed his application. While permitting the singer to travel to Dubai between January 29 and February 4, the court asked him to appear at the police station between February 4 and 11.

