Hollywood writers union ratifies three-year labour contract after strike

Splash

Reuters
10 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Hollywood writers union ratifies three-year labour contract after strike

The multi-month strikes in the entertainment industry represent one of the most visible renewed labour challenges across the United States this year at companies ranging from UPS to Detroit automakers.

Reuters
10 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 02:57 pm
Hollywood. Photo: Collected
Hollywood. Photo: Collected

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) approved a new three-year contract with major studios on Monday, five months after the union called a strike that plunged Hollywood's film and television production into turmoil.

The WGA said 99% of the roughly 8,500 votes supported the deal, which provides pay raises, some protections around the use of artificial intelligence and other gains.

"Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago," WGA West President Meredith Stiehm said in a statement.

The vote does not end labour tensions in Hollywood. Members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union walked off the job in July and were meeting studio negotiators again on Monday to try to reach an agreement.

The multi-month strikes in the entertainment industry represent one of the most visible renewed labour challenges across the United States this year at companies ranging from UPS to Detroit automakers.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and other media companies, said the contract "represents meaningful gains and protections for writers."

"It is important progress for our industry that writers are back to work," the group said in a statement.

Writers walked off the job on May 2, forcing many film and TV sets to shut down and delaying shows meant for the fall broadcast season.

The scribes went back to work on Sept. 27 after negotiators reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP.

Late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Real Time with Bill Maher" have returned with new episodes, and comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live" will come back this weekend. But many film and TV productions remain in limbo with actors still on strike.

Performers also are seeking increases in pay and AI protections, plus other improvements to working conditions. Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors union continued contract talks with studios on Monday.

SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union and the studios will meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the parties said in a statement on Monday.

"Now it's time for the AMPTP to put the rest of the town back to work by negotiating a fair contract with our SAG-AFTRA siblings," said WGA East President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen.

The dual strikes have cost the California economy close to $6 billion in lost output, according to a Milken Institute estimate, and left many crew members struggling financially.

Top News

strike / Hollywood / writers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

3h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

3h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

3h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

33m | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

4h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

18h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World