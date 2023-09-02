'Hok Kolorob' lyricist, Rajib Ashraf, passes away

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 12:33 pm

Rajib Ashraf. Photo: Collected
Rajib Ashraf. Photo: Collected

Rajib Ashraf, renowned for his work on "Hok Kolorob," a well-known lyricist and filmmaker, has passed away. 

As per local media reports, he passed away on Friday (1 September) at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The news of Rajib's demise was confirmed by his elder brother, Ashraful Aaam Babu, and his close friend and musician, Sina Hasan. 

Rajib had been battling asthma for some time, after his health deteriorated on Thursday he was taken to the hospital, said Sina. 

Rajib Ashraf, celebrated as one of the most talented and versatile lyricists in the contemporary Bangladeshi urban music scene, gained immense popularity for his collaborations with musician Arnob.

His work on "Hok Kolorob," the title track of Arnob's second studio album, catapulted Rajib to fame among music enthusiasts due to his captivating lyrics. The dynamic duo continued to create a series of beloved tracks, including "Prokrito Jol," "Naam Chilo Na," "Ghum," "Dhushor Megh," "Rod Boleche Hobe," "Prtoddhoni," "Ekta Meye," "Mon Kharaper Ekta Bikel," and even the song "Boka Chaad" for Redoan Rony's film "Icecream."

 

