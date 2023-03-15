In his twilight years, Shujeyo Shyam vacillates between hope and despair

Composer and music director Shujeyo Shyam is one of the few surviving vocalists of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Even in his twilight years, he continues to work with music. Shyam was recently honoured with the National Film Awards 2021 for Best Composer and Music Director.

"I am very happy to receive the National Film Award again. But the sense of responsibility seems to have grown somewhat. But I always stick to the basics. I've never used anything other than acoustic instruments, especially for background music. I have always worked this way," said Shyam.

"Many people ask me what I get from this. I say I got an independent country, and that country is now honouring me with a national award. 30 lakh people were martyred for our independence, but not many remember them. Many have forgotten about our great leader Bangabandhu. Let us not forget for whom we got our independence."

This is the fourth time Shyam has been honoured with the National Film Award. He is a recipient of the Jatiya Film Award for 'Best Music Director' for movies 'Hasan Raja' (directed by Chashi Nazrul Islam) in 2002, 'Jayjatra' (directed by Tauquir Ahmed) in 2004, and 'Abujh Bou' (directed by Nargis Akhtar) in 2010.

Shyam is suffering from cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. But his health did little to break his focus from his music. He composed five new songs for the Bangladesh Betar, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. Written by Nasir Ahmed, the songs will be performed by Yusuf Ahmed Khan, Priyanka Biswas, Nazu Akhand and Afsana Runa.

He also directs music for BTV. He successfully edited the tune for the national anthem recently.

Shyam earned his renown in the industry through his music, but he still harbours some frustration with Bangladeshi films.

"No one thinks about us anymore. Maybe they believe we have nothing more to offer, and we don't find much work these days. But I still have a lot to give. I want to work in movies. But I don't know if I will actually get the chance," said Shyam.

"People live on hope, so I hope too. Maybe some good opportunities will come in the last leg of my life. But no harm is done either, if I don't get any. I can spend the rest of my life with the happy memories of what I have done so far in life. The greatest achievement is the love of people and that's what I have. This is one of the greatest achievements of my life," he added.

Shyam began his career as a guitarist. He joined East Pakistan Chattogram Betar (presently Bangladesh Betar Chattogram) before independence and continued his work in the radio until his retirement.

He also single handedly composed nine songs at the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra: 'Bijay Nishan Urche Oi', 'Rakto Diye Naam Likhechi', 'Aaj Rano Saje Bajiye Bishan', 'Muktir Eki Path Sangram', 'Ore Ayre Tora Shon', 'Ayre Chashi Majur Kuli', 'Rakto Chai, Rakta Chai', 'Aha Dhanya Amar' and 'Aha Janma Amar Janmbhumi'.

He has been living in the capital with his only daughter since his wife passed away in 1999. Despite his health, Shyam regularly listens to music and stays in touch with the people in the industry.