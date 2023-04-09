Hero Alom's new film Tokai possibly releasing this Eid

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Popular Bangladeshi YouTuber Hero Alom will be starring in the lead role of Babul Reza's film 'Tokai', which the director is aiming to release this Eid-ul-Fitr. 

The poster of the upcoming film has been making circles on social media. However, the film is yet to receive an approval by the censor board. Once approved, the film is ready to be screened in local cinema halls. 

Hero Alom will play the role of a Tokai (trash picker) and depict the struggles of their lives. "This movie aims to invoke social awareness and urge the influential and wealthy people of the country to come forward and help those in need," explained Reza.

Earlier, several members of the media criticised Hero Alom for 'a lack of taste' in his content. His popularity also came into question. 

"Hero Alom will be portrayed in a different way than how his audience normally sees him. If the cinema is released, Hero Alom will be seen in a more positive light," said Reza.

