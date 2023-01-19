Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Vijay Sethupathi apologised to him

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has praised his Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan and called him a gentleman. In a new interview, Vijay Sethupathi also said that though he was nervous on the first day, Shah Rukh made him 'very comfortable'. He also recalled how Shah Rukh always encouraged him to discuss scenes with him.

Jawan, directed by filmmaker Atlee, is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release across five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2.

Speaking with Indian Express, Vijay said, "He was very sweet. It was a very good experience. I was a bit nervous on the first day, because he is a very big artiste, but he made me very comfortable. He didn't have a scene on that day, but he was there to make me feel comfortable. He is very sweet; I can discuss with him… He is a gentleman; I really had a good time with Shah Rukh sir."

Speaking with news agency PTI, Vijay also said, "I had a good time working on Jawan with Atlee and Shah Rukh sir. He (Shah Rukh) is a gentleman, he will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am the superstar. Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. And then sometimes I would say, 'sorry sir, if I disturb you', he would say, 'no Vijay, do it'. I was very comfortable with him and he is very sweet."

Fans will see Vijay in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming Prime Video series Farzi. Apart from him, it also stars Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, and Bhuvan Arora. The series will stream on Prime Video on February 10. He also has the upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie will release in theatres this year in Hindi and Tamil.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathaan, in which the actor stars as the titular spy. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. It will release in theatres on January 25. He also has Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, with Taapsee Pannu.