Hello China New Year Concert: A blend of music and culture

With a whole new year dawning upon the world, 'China Media Group' (CMG) Bangla, organised a concert titled 'Hello China' on the premises of Deepto TV on 1 January.

The event was held not only to celebrate the new year but also to celebrate the 55th year of Bangla programmes being broadcasted in Chinese media.

Right off the bat, the event differed from typical concerts. Instead of a large floor, it had wedding-style seating arrangements. Given the presence of Chinese and Bangladeshi dignitaries, the setup made sense. The audience included young participants, but it was mostly officials enjoying a festive yet traditional atmosphere. The outdoor setting with sparkling lights added to the occasion's mood.

The event was anchored on music's universal appeal of connecting people transcending borders and differences in cultures. Contrary to big concerts, this one showcased only Chirkutt and Tahsan. It wasn't open to everyone but had notable attendees like Minister KM Khalid and Yan Hualong from the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh.

Perhaps it is due to the very indoor and limited setup of it, but it didn't really feel much like a concert from the get-go.

Presenter and comedian Rafsan Shabab tried his best to engage with the audience as the anchor although it is still unsure as to how effective he was.

He tried doing one of the common tricks seen in stand-up comedy these days, which is crowd work. It amounted to a poor man's Andrew Schulz quality.

But all that apart, the music was too good. There were only two artists and each brief performance – shorter than your average set at a concert – was memorable.

The first artist taking to the stage was the popular band 'Chirkutt' with Sharmin Sultana Sumi leading a pumped pack of bandmates. Delightfully enough, they kicked off their performance with one of their beloved tracks 'Jadur Shohor'; followed by other tracks like 'Udhao', 'Laal E Laal', 'Kanamachi' and 'Morey Jabo.'

During the performance of 'Kanamachi', lead singer Sumi went down to join hands with some folks from the audience – which is always a delight to see when performers go the extra mile to interact with the audience.

Then came, the much-awaited artist of the evening, Tahsan Rahman Khan. But surprisingly before Tahsan took the stage, the audience was shown a cover of his iconic song 'Prem Tumi', by a few students from China. It was a display of how music can bring harmony to the world ignoring all the boundaries.

And the performance by Tahsan himself was a blast, to say the least. His performance included 'Koto Dur', 'Prematal', 'Irsha', 'Chuye Dile Mon' and his most iconic song 'Alo.' During this entire time, most of the audience came to life and became one with the singer's voice. During 'Chuye Dile Mon' and 'Alo' he was joined and swarmed by a flood of people, just living in that moment. It was a magical experience.

The event ended with a speech from Kazi Zahedul Hasan, Deepto TV's managing director. In a very limited setup, the event had its cons but for the most part, it left a lasting impression – especially how the Chinese audience engaged with the artists.