He Man live-action movie ‘Masters of Universe’ scrapped

Netflix's He Man live-action movie 'Masters of the Universe' – intended to bring He Man with his whole squad – has been scrapped by Netflix.

Nearly $30 million has been invested in development expenses. Costs included payments to retain talented individuals like Kyle Allen and the directing duo, Adam and Aaron Nee (directors of 'The Lost City'). Some suggested that the total expenses for development could be twice that amount.

'Masters of the Universe' already has a complicated history with Warner Bros and Sony Pictures, dating back to 2007. With Netflix's recent cancellation, regarding budget worries, only worsens the situation as they look for new buyers.