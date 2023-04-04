HC blocks streaming of Buker Moddhe Agun

The High Court ruled to block the streaming of the recently released web series HoiChoi 'Buker Moddhe Agun' immediately. Salman Shah's mother Neela Chowdhury filed a writ in the court in February, and it was heard on Tuesday 4 April 4 before a bench of the High Court. The ruling was issued by Justice Khasruzzaman.

The web series, directed by Tanim Rahman Anshu, had received objections from the family of the late actor even before its release. They claimed that its story contains incidents from Salman's personal life. Hence, his family objected to its release. But HoiChoi released the web series regardless.

"We have been objecting since watching the trailer of the web series. But they went on with it without taking our words seriously. So we had to resort to law. Since Neela Apa is out of the country, I am looking after things here. We want justice. I request everyone that no one should play tricks with a popular star like Salman Shah," said Alamgir Kumkum, Salman's maternal uncle.