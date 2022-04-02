Harry Styles drops new song ‘As It Was’ with music video

Splash

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 10:57 am

Harry Styles drops new song ‘As It Was’ with music video. Photo: Collected
Harry Styles drops new song ‘As It Was’ with music video. Photo: Collected

Harry Styles has released a new track 'As It Was' from his upcoming album 'Harry's House.' It is the first single of the pop singer's third solo album. Tanu Muino, a Ukrainian filmmaker, shot a vibrant music video for the song.

'Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he's my favourite performer," said Muino in a statement.

According to the press release, Harry's House will have a total of 13 tracks. The album was recorded in a variety of studios ranging from the UK to Los Angeles, and Tokyo throughout 2020 and 2021,. Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, and Mitch Rowland, all frequent collaborators of Styles', reappear on the album.

Harry Styles won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for pop rock anthem 'Watermelon Sugar.' He also received accolades in 2021 for Best Music Video for 'Adore You' and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Fine Line.'

 

