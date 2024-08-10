Hannan and Shezan take the stage for a new cause

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 09:17 pm

Hannan and Shezan take the stage for a new cause

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 09:17 pm
Hannan and Shezan take the stage for a new cause

Hannan and Shezan took the mic at Chobir Haat, on 10 August, to voice the need for change. Artistes across different cultural fields had gathered at Shaheed Minar where the demonstration expressed the new changes that needed to be made in the country, including freedom of speech. 

The demonstration then moved towards Chobir Haat where musicians performed, including Hannan and Shezan. Hannan had performed his famous song, 'Awaaz Utha,' which went viral during the student protests. 

Other artists had performed at the demonstration such as singer Nayeem Mahmud and Lyricist and poet Latiful Islam Shibli. 

"We gathered here for this movement to fight for a new Bangladesh, and so that we all can live a better life," Shibli shared before his performance.
 

Bangladeshi rapper Hannan / Rapper Shezan

