Halloween night at Courtside: An evening of spooky costumes and immeasurable fun

Splash

Eshadi Sharif
30 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 11:12 am

Related News

Halloween night at Courtside: An evening of spooky costumes and immeasurable fun

Spooky Halloween Night was held at Courtside on Friday, 28 October

Eshadi Sharif
30 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 11:12 am
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

As the sun went down, the entirety of the courtside felt like a scene from a Tim Burton movie. Dense fog filled the venue, and in the midst of it you could see zombies, witches, evil clowns, and vampires walking around. 

For people looking to celebrate Halloween, the Spooky Halloween Night, which took place at Courtside, was the place to be. The event included attractions such as a cosplay contest, horror ramp show, gaming booths, a fortune teller booth, and more. If you did not dress up for the occasion, they also had booths selling masks so you could join in on the fun if you changed your mind. 

What made the event so grand was not just the shows and activities the festival prepared, but the spirit of the visitors. The amount of effort they had put behind their costumes was truly a spectacle. The event came to life with all the monsters and ghouls. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Finding someone in a low-effort costume was a rare find, and you could feel the true essence of Halloween by the energy that surrounded you.

One attendee in costume said, "I just got my costume today. Even though it was very last minute, I still really wanted to come here." 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The event gave everyone a chance to dress up, and most visitors did just that, not just the cosplay enthusiasts. An endearing site was that of a zombie – who never broke out of character – and a nun. Cladded in guts and gore, the zombie was a little boy, and the nun was his guardian, enjoying Halloween together. The pair became the centre of attention. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

One of the most popular booths belonged to the fortune teller. She gave tarot card readings, discussing your past, present, and future. One person after another left the booth in awe after their reading. 

The event was also a big deal for the cosplay community. Famous Bangladeshi cosplayers, such as Haruwen Cosplay, arranged meet and greets where fans could take pictures and have a chat with them. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Thankfully nothing rose from the dead throughout the evening, but what the event did flawlessly was bring people together for an evening of spooky costumes and immeasurable fun.

Top News

Halloween / party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

18h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

1h | Panorama
Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

13h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

13h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

14h | Videos
Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 