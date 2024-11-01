Gundam live action to be directed by Jim Mickle

'Sweet Tooth' showrunner Jim Mickle has signed on to write and direct a live-action adaptation of 'Gundam,' co-developed by Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks. Mickle will also produce alongside his partner Linda Moran through their company, Nightshade.

'Gundam,' one of the most celebrated anime franchises, is often regarded as Japan's equivalent of Star Wars or the Marvel Universe and is a pioneering force in the mecha genre. While the plot details remain under wraps, production on the film is expected to begin in early 2025.

Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, Gundam is an internationally acclaimed franchise that includes 83 animated series and films. Its toy and merchandise sales are substantial, with the franchise generating over $600 million each year. This upcoming project will mark Gundam's first live-action adaptation.

