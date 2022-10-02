Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn marries actor Jennifer Holland

Hindustan Times
02 October, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 10:08 am

Filmmaker James Gunn tied the knot with actor Jennifer Holland at a private ceremony recently. James took to Instagram to share the pictures from their wedding on Friday evening and added that there was a Marvel vs DC softball game as part of the wedding festivities. James is one of the few filmmakers to have worked in both the franchises, directing both Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, James wrote, "After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world. And, yes, that's a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!" 

He then added that as part of the wedding festivities, there was a DC vs Marvel softball game, implying the cast and crew members from his superhero projects played the game. He wrote, "We had Sunday fun festivities including a Marvel vs DC softball game (@michael_rooker played on both teams!)"

Jennifer and James have been together for over seven years and decided to tie the knot earlier this year, announcing their engagement in February. Jennifer starred in Peacemaker, which was written and created by James. Their first collaboration was the 2019 film Brightburn. They also worked together in the 2021 DCEU film The Suicide Squad.
 

