Greenpeace guerrilla campaign disrupts Cannes Lions Ad Festival

Splash

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 12:59 pm

As per a report on Deadline, Delegates attending the Cannes Lions were barred from entering the advertising festival on the morning of 23 June due to physical interference by Greenpeace.

The activists carried out an anti-fossil fuel ads protest. Some Greenpeace members climbed the Palais des Festival and handed out anti fossil fuel ads among several guerrilla stunts to disrupt the event.

Pedestrians, delegates and fans were all corralled away and doors were shuttered temporarily by police while the protest was pacified.

Asked by Deadline about the problem, one French policeman shrugged and said only, "Greenpeace."

