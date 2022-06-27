Green day’s Billie Joe Armstrong vows to 'renounce' US citizenship over Roe v Wade

Splash

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 10:21 am

Related News

Green day’s Billie Joe Armstrong vows to 'renounce' US citizenship over Roe v Wade

Green Day lead Billie Joe Armstrong said he is “renouncing” US citizenship as US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 10:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Green Day lead Billie Joe Armstrong said he is "renouncing" US citizenship after US Supreme court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, which means women will be deprived of Americans' constitutional right to an abortion.

During a UK concert on Friday, the singer vented out his frustration as US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion, reports USA Today.

Billie Joe Armstrong said "F**k America. I'm renouncing my citizenship." "I'm coming here," he added, referring to his will to join the UK protest.

"There's just too much stupid in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country. Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days," Green Day frontman continued.

Billie has always been politically vocal. Green Day's 2004 hit "American Idiot" took aim at the post-9/11 media landscape in the U.S.

Other musical talent, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have also protested against US Supreme court's ruling

Taking the stage on Saturday at the U.K. festival Glastonbury, Olivia said she is "devastated" because of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruling.

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she added.

Billie Eilish dedicated the performance of her song "Your Power" to the SCOTUS judges who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

"The song we're about to do is, I think, one of the favorites that we've written and it's about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it," Billie Eilish said.

"And today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. I'm just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment," she added. 

 

Green Day / Billie Joe Armstrong / Abortion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

1h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

1h | Brands
Bengal tiger numbers cannot be doubled in 10, 20 or even 100 years in any wilderness area of the world, let alone in Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Are we living in a fool’s world? Wild tiger number can’t be doubled in 10 or 20 years

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

20m | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

14h | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

17h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion