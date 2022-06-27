Green day’s Billie Joe Armstrong vows to 'renounce' US citizenship over Roe v Wade

Green Day lead Billie Joe Armstrong said he is "renouncing" US citizenship after US Supreme court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, which means women will be deprived of Americans' constitutional right to an abortion.

During a UK concert on Friday, the singer vented out his frustration as US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion, reports USA Today.

Billie Joe Armstrong said "F**k America. I'm renouncing my citizenship." "I'm coming here," he added, referring to his will to join the UK protest.

"There's just too much stupid in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country. Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days," Green Day frontman continued.

Billie has always been politically vocal. Green Day's 2004 hit "American Idiot" took aim at the post-9/11 media landscape in the U.S.

Other musical talent, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have also protested against US Supreme court's ruling

Taking the stage on Saturday at the U.K. festival Glastonbury, Olivia said she is "devastated" because of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruling.

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she added.

Billie Eilish dedicated the performance of her song "Your Power" to the SCOTUS judges who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"The song we're about to do is, I think, one of the favorites that we've written and it's about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it," Billie Eilish said.

"And today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. I'm just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment," she added.