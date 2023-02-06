Grammys 2023 in pictures

The latest edition of the Grammy Awards, one of the most prestigious music awards in the world, has kicked off.

This annual event celebrates the best in the music industry and recognizes the hard work and talent of musicians and artists from around the world.

The award has been a staple of the music industry for over six decades, and this year's event promises to be just as exciting as ever.

As the stars are out in force in Los Angeles, USA, here is a collection of the best looks at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, both on the red carpet and on stage --

GloRilla performs during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Scorpio and Melle Mel perform during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Bonnie Raitt poses with her awards for Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song and Song of the Year during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for "Harry's House" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Angela V. Benson and Matt B attend the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Adele accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy On Me" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Sam Smith and Kim Petras pose with their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for "About Damn Time" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Cardi B attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Taylor Swift attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Doja Cat attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Sam Smith attends the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 5 February 2023. Photo: Reuters