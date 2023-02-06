Grammys 2023 in pictures
The latest edition of the Grammy Awards, one of the most prestigious music awards in the world, has kicked off.
This annual event celebrates the best in the music industry and recognizes the hard work and talent of musicians and artists from around the world.
The award has been a staple of the music industry for over six decades, and this year's event promises to be just as exciting as ever.
As the stars are out in force in Los Angeles, USA, here is a collection of the best looks at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, both on the red carpet and on stage --