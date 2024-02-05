Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners
The 66th Grammy Awards are underway in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday in India). Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, are Lana Del Rey are eyeing multiple wins this year. SZA's SOS is leading with nine Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. Here is the complete list of winners below.
Album of the Year
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?- WINNER
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine- WINNER
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Taylor Swift - Midnights- WINNER
Best R&B song
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Snooze- WINNER
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best R&B performance
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best R&B album
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat - Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Killer Mike - Michael- WINNER
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King's Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake - Loading
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. - Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Best Dance/Electronic Album
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)- WINNER
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough- WINNER
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why – WINNER
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record – WINNER
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Performance
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Paramore - This Is Why- WINNER
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country- WINNER
Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse – WINNER
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse- WINNER
Morgan Wallen - Last Night
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine – WINNER
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best Americana Performance
Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
Allison Russell - The Returner
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Laufey - Bewitched- WINNER
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Musical Theatre Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Producer of the year, non-classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff- WINNER
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas- WINNER
Justin Tranter
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak — Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia- WINNER
On Becoming — House of Waters
Jazz Hands — Bob James
The Layers — Julian Lage
All One — Ben Wendel
Best Music Video
The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping- WINNER
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? – WINNER
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep - Big Tree
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times – WINNER
Best Score for Video Game or Other Interactive Media
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer
God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer
Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers
Best Score for Visual Media
Barbie
Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve
The Fabelmans
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Oppenheimer – WINNER