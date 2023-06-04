Goutam Koiri’s first film Antonagar releasing on Chorki

A new web film titled 'Antonagar' is being released on the OTT platform Chorki, on 8 June – which will mark dramatist Goutam Koiri's directorial debut. Koiri took charge of the cinematography of the film as well.

The story will portray the city of Gouripur in a way that it is bound by the love of its residents. It will show that the city is filled with the stories of love, hope, despair and the urges of the many souls that live in it.

'Antonagar' is the combination of such three lives, complete with their secret, unseen and deep stories. "The story of the film is the story of this city," said Goutam Koiri, regarding Antonagar.

"The 3 stories basically run in parallel with each other. While doing so, one story entangles itself with others. One life becomes entangled with the other. Since the film will capture the stories of the city, the name 'Antonagar' captures the whole feeling of it I believe.

We could call it a Parallel Narrative Story or a HyperLink Cinema," added Goutam.